Those running for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council should reveal if they possess any foreign passports, according to pro-Beijing lawmaker Alice Mak.

The nomination form should include a column for hopefuls to disclose if they hold a British National (Overseas) passport or other foreign passports, if they have ties or received funding from foreign political organizations, as well as any other integrity issues, Mak said. The Federation of Trade Unions lawmaker made the demands at a bills committee meeting discussing the city’s proposed election overhaul.

Permanent Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Roy Tang said in reply that the vetting committee for candidates could ask for the items mentioned by Mak, requesting for additional information after the form has been completed.Returning officers, who are government officials temporarily in charge of election affairs, would notify the hopefuls that they have passed the screening of the vetting committee, Tang said. The returning officers would not be involved in the process to ask for more information, Tang added.

If a candidate running in a geographical constituency died or was disqualified during the election, the election process would be terminated, and other candidates in the constituency would not be given election subsidies, according to the government. But if the candidate died or was disqualified after vote counting, subsidies would be given.

Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong lawmaker Horace Cheung challenged that the timing for giving subsidies was arbitrary. Tang said the government would consider making changes to hand out a certain amount of subsidies before counting was completed.

Under the new election plans, hopefuls for a geographical constituency must secure nominations from members of the Chief Executive Election Committee, as well as 100 voters of the constituency. If a member of the Election Committee nominates a hopeful in their capacity, they cannot nominate another person as a voter of the constituency.

This would mean that those running in direct elections would find it difficult to get nominations from Election Committee members, DAB lawmaker Gary Chan said.

Another major change of the election systems was that calling for casting blank votes in protest would be criminalized. Civic Passion lawmaker Cheng Chung-tai asked if it would be illegal to do so when it was not during an election period.

Tang said the election period covers the time between the start of the nomination period and the end of the voting. But he warned the national security law, which regulates acts such as subversion, is enforced at any time.

New People’s Party lawmaker Regina Ip asked if it would be illegal to put a note inside a mooncake to urge others not to vote, to which Tang replied “yes.”

