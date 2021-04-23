An entrepreneur and critic of the Chinese leadership is facing eight charges including “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” more than five months into his detention, a legal executive from his company has said.

Sun Dawu, founder of the private conglomerate Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group in northern Hebei province, has been formally arrested along with six other senior managerial staffers, including his wife Liu Huiru, according to a Weibo post from the company’s chief legal officer Yang Bin on Thursday.

He was arrested by Hebei police in November last year and is believed to be remanded in custody in Gaobeidian detention center.

The eight charges laid against Sun are about illegally collecting the public’s savings deposits, picking quarrels and provoking trouble, illegal mining, assembling crowds to attack state organs, illegally occupying farmland, forced trading, disrupting production operations, and obstructing official business, Yang’s post shows.

“No triads or foreign forces were involved. But of course, these are crimes merely intended for the arrest,” Yang wrote, adding that the authorities were speeding up their investigation.

The billionaire is said to be one of the few Chinese entrepreneurs supportive of the rule of law and human rights.

In 2003, Sun was charged with seriously damaging the reputation of state organs, and also with illegal financing for purportedly disbursing 180 million yuan to more than 3,000 farmers.

He upset the authorities again in 2015, by publicly backing human rights lawyers amid a crackdown on civil rights activities that July in which nearly 100 attorneys were arrested.

In a commentary on the incident, Sun wrote at the time: “The unstinting courage of lawyers is heartbreaking and despairing, and makes people cry for help as there is, after all, conscience in the society.” Freedom from fear was the bottom line in the pursuit of survival, he said.

In October last year, Sun spoke his mind again. “People have asked, What is a black society? In broad daylight you can’t see the truth; in the hustle and bustle, you can’t hear the different voices,” he posted on Weibo.

“People with power and authority are riding roughshod over others, while those who are backed by justification find it hard to move an inch.”

A number of anti-corruption posts were found on his Weibo page as well.

