Ex-VP of Chinese telecom giant ZTE jailed for 20 years over US$385 million fraud

2 hours ago

The founding vice president of Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty over fundraising fraud involving 2.1 billion yuan (US$385 million).

He Xuemei, 51, had been accused by Chinese prosecutors of duping as many as 9,000 people through social media between 2015 and 2017 — including some high-level officials within ZTE — in the name of financial management. She was also convicted of misappropriation and embezzlement.

He was found to have used the raised funds to purchase high-risk trust wealth management products and invest in real estate, as well as buying stocks and repaying personal debts.

A former chairperson of the ZTE labor union, she was also accused of embezzling 390 million yuan from a company affiliated with the union, and using her position to embezzle 3.1 million yuan from the Shenzhen-based ZTE.

The Wednesday verdict also revealed that the prosecutors filed a case to investigative He on July 11, 2017. She was rescued in hospital on the same day after taking 50 sleeping pills in a suicide attempt.

He was taken away by the police and admitted her guilt after being discharged from hospital.

