Reporters Without Borders has published the 2021 World Press Freedom Index report. Hong Kong is ranked 80th in the world. Although the ranking is the same as last year, the score is lower, and the future for Hong Kong’s press freedom is hardly promising. China continues to occupy the fourth place from the bottom, and it is hard to expect news to be free in the Xi Jinping era. As for Taiwan, considered to have too much press freedom, ranks only the 43rd in the world, showing that there are still many challenges facing Taiwan’s press freedom.

With issues such as online fake news, China’s tactics of division and infiltration in the information warfare and disputes over the government’s control measures, there remains a lot of room for improvement in Taiwan’s press freedom.

Headquartered in France, Reporters Without Borders evaluates and compares press freedom in 180 countries or regions around the world every year. This year, the Nordic countries are still in the front rank, with Norway (in the first place again), Finland, and Sweden taking the top three places. In addition to rankings, the organization also offers sharp criticisms and specific recommendations that deserve the attention of governments and the media.

Prevention of meddling by government and big business

As pointed out by Reporters Without Borders, the national security law that the Chinese government imposed on Hong Kong allows it to “arbitrarily punish what it regards as ‘crimes against the state’ and is especially dangerous for journalists”. As for China, not only is it the country where the greatest number of people in the media are jailed (at least 73 journalists and 42 citizen journalists have been imprisoned), the “virus of censorship” is also spreading from China to the Asia-Pacific region.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has generally affected global press freedom, Taiwan remains unchanged from last year at 43rd place. This is a higher ranking than those of its neighboring countries such as Japan and Singapore, putting the country second only to South Korea in Asia. On the surface, this is a respectable achievement. But Taiwan is facing a more severe challenge than before and therefore has greater room for improvement.

Reporters Without Borders believes that Taiwan’s media environment is “dominated by sensationalism and the pursuit of profit”, which makes it difficult to enhance the quality of reporting of public affairs. This is a long-standing problem faced by journalism in all countries. However, the organization’s warning to Taiwan, that “Beijing is exploiting this weakness by putting pressure on Taiwanese media owners, who often have business interests on the mainland. Beijing is also suspected of orchestrating online disinformation campaigns – a threat that could lead to questionable retaliatory measures by Taiwan such as refusing visas to Chinese journalists regarded as hostile”, is a challenge that Taiwanese journalists must take stock of and the government must strictly guard against.

Although the era of Taiwan’s media being manipulated by the power of an authoritarian political system is gone, Taiwan’s democratization since the end of martial law has been accompanied by many examples of governments and big business extending their tentacles into the media. These examples have severely undermined the credibility of the news.

As for all kinds of fake news being circulated on the Internet, they have already impacted Taiwan’s freedom and democracy. Cyber forces from domestic political parties and China are tearing Taiwanese society apart with their pervasive information warfare tactics.

Freedom of reporting must not be suppressed in the fight against fake news

Fake news that might have been spread by different political parties and forces in Taiwan to gain partisan interests has already sown division in Taiwan. The misinformation spread by Beijing in its “United Front” tactics has even seriously affected Taiwan’s survival and development. However, the government or its supporters, in order to fight misinformation, sometimes suppress the media’s freedom of reporting or even label media reports unfavorable to the party in government as “fake news”. This is an important issue that Taiwan must face and address seriously.

Christophe Deloire, the Secretary-General of Reporters Without Borders, once presented five pieces of advice to President Tsai Ing-wen for media reform. They included 1) support journalism by strengthening the independence of the newsroom from the boardroom; 2) establish an independent and transparent judicial process against disinformation outside of the executive’s control; 3) drastically scale up public media’s resources and strengthen guarantees of independence; 4) provide economic support for ethical journalism; and 5) make media literacy an integral part of the education system. Views differ as to these suggestions, but the Taiwan government and the press must face the various challenges that endanger press freedom squarely.

Taiwan’s democracy and media can flourish - and its press freedom ranking can continue to improve - only if the government pulls back its tentacles of improper controls and the media exercises greater self-discipline and provides accurate and trustworthy reporting with Taiwan’s autonomy as the priority.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play