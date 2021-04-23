Taiwan should do more to beef up its ability to deter invasion from across the strait as mainland China shows no signs of letting up in military activities in the region, defense observers have advised.

Mainland China was not signaling any imminent moves to take Taiwan by force, but the possibility of a conflict had gone up, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a number of officials from the United States and security experts.

The Beijing government’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy movement showed that it could assert its authority without major international repercussions, the report said.

It was understood that China currently had a military budget 25 times as large as Taiwan’s, the newspaper reported, citing data from the Pentagon.

Lee Hsi-min, former Taiwanese chief of the general staff, advised his own government to invest more in military assets such as sea mines, missile attack boats and portable rocket launchers, the report showed.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not let on about what the Washington government would do if mainland China attacked Taiwan, in a continuation of its ambiguous stance, which was intended to deter conflict.

Diplomatic experts in the U.S. urged Washington to give a clear promise on how the country would be involved should mainland China launch an assault on Taiwan.

The Pentagon had been studying hypothetical scenarios on measures to counter China if it blockaded or attacked Taiwan. Options for consideration included the deployment of U.S. troops and navy vessels, and the firing of missiles.

Lee Shih-chiang, head of strategic planning at Taiwan’s defense ministry, previously said that the island was still in the process of acquiring from the U.S. the long-range, air-launched cruise missile known as the AGM-158 produced by Lockheed Martin. Communication channels with the U.S. were very smooth and functioning as usual, Lee said, without further elaboration.

The AGM-158 JASSM, which stands for joint air-to-surface standoff missile, can be carried by aircraft including the F-16 fighter jets and has a range of 370 km.

Ned Price, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, did not respond to questions about arms sales to Taiwan, only emphasizing Washington’s commitment to the island, which he said would help maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

On Friday, Taiwan started its annual Han Kuang war games. The eight-day military drills are the island’s largest exercises involving all branches of the armed forces. For the first time, the troops would be practicing under simulation how to withstand invading Chinese forces for a week.

