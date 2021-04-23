The two COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac can be used interchangeably in the two-shot inoculation process, Shenzhen health authorities said on Thursday.

Switching between the two would present no problem as they were both based on the same technology of using inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus to stimulate an immune response, according to Chang Juping, deputy director of the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission.

The announcement came as technical experts at the World Health Organization were set to review the two vaccines for possible emergency use listing in the coming weeks.

Chang’s bold statement was in stark contrast to other countries’ conservative approach toward COVID-19 vaccine mixing.

Current preference is still that people should receive two shots of the same vaccine, Chang told a press conference on Thursday.

However, in cases where there was a shortage, they should feel comfortable using the same type of vaccine from a different manufacturer for the second dose, he said.

According to a Thursday article by medical news outlet Clinical Trial Arena, mixing vaccines can “bolster vaccine rollouts and, potentially, boost immunity.”

However, the report added: “Evidence around the wisdom of this approach is scarce when it comes to COVID-19.”

