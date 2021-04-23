Mainland Chinese hotpot restaurant chain Haidilao has said that any security camera footage taken at its outlets in Taiwan would not be sent off the island in an attempt to ease fears of surveillance by China.

Branches in Taiwan were found to have many security cameras, with bigger outlets having more than a hundred.

Taiwan internet users said they would no longer use the restaurants, with some saying that local branches would be unable to refuse a request by mainland headquarters to see footage.

There have not been and would not be any copies made available outside of Taiwan, Haidilao Taiwan posted on Facebook on Thursday night. The company stressed that the cameras were used to protect consumer rights and improve service. The recording was in line with Taiwan laws and had not been used for video analysis, it said.

Last week, Indian media found that a Haidilao branch in Vancouver had installed two security cameras for each table at the request of its headquarters, with recorded footage sent back to mainland China.

In February, security cameras were also found in private rooms of most branches in Beijing. At the time, Haidilao said they were installed to protect the safety of customers, and their privacy would be ensured with existing mechanisms in place.

