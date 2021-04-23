A long-time civil servant of Hong Kong has been suspended from work and barred from returning to the office to collect his personal items because of an alleged failure to properly sign an allegiance form, a claim he disputes.

The row has left Wu, a government employee of more than 30 years, roughing it on the streets for two nights near his workplace, the Environmental Protection Department in Wan Chai. He is being locked out of home as his house keys are still in the office along with some medication, and he is also afraid of the department dumping his belongings at night.

Wu told the media that he had in fact submitted the declaration form three times, once before the government’s deadline in end-February, and twice on the day itself after receiving notice of not having properly signed and returned the document pledging loyalty to Hong Kong.

According to Wu, an EPD senior inspector, he had attached a memorandum to seek clarification about the declaration exercise in his first submission of the form to the human resources section of the department. The section responded with an explanation, he said.

On the day of the deadline, the department contacted Wu saying it had not received the signed document. Wu was asked to personally visit the office to submit the form again, whereupon he put his signature to a copy of the document he had on hand and faxed it to the office, then brought it there himself.

The department later repeated its notice that Wu had failed to properly sign and return the form, and asked for an explanation.

Wu replied on March 12, emphasizing that he had handed in the signed declaration three times.

For the next one month, the incident appeared to have died down. Then on April 12, according to Wu, the department suddenly ordered his immediate suspension from work in relation to the declaration issue. He was allowed to enter the workplace to collect his belongings.

Wu further said that on April 20, he found himself blocked from the premises after Samuel Chui, deputy director of the department, visited the place. Chui allegedly instructed Wu’s supervisor to clear all his personal items in his absence and to prohibit any colleagues from letting him go in.

On Friday morning, Wu went to his workplace in the company of members of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions to retrieve his possessions and was met with many security guards. A postman who happened to turn up was kept outside as well.

Principal environmental protection officer Philip Lee told reporters that the department would later issue a media release over the issue. He also refuted the federation’s claim, saying that Wu had been granted ample time to pack up on the first day of his suspension.

They had also informed Wu he was no longer allowed to go back to the workplace, and that because of the substantial volume of his belongings, the department would pack everything and mail it to his home, Lee said.

Wu accused Lee on the spot of lying. He demanded the department to clearly identify the regulation and mechanism providing for his suspension, instead of smearing civil servants or abusing the power of senior officials. He also sought to be reinstated at work.

Earlier, the city government set the deadline of end-February for all 180,000 incumbent civil servants to return their signed declaration forms to pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and to uphold the Basic Law.

