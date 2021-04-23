Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday vowed that carbon dioxide emissions in China would peak before 2030, to be followed by carbon neutrality before 2060, in a speech delivered at a United States-led global meeting on climate.

Xi told U.S. President Joe Biden and 38 other world leaders that “green mountains are gold mountains.” To protect the environment was to protect productivity, and to improve the environment was to boost productivity.

The two-day Leader Summit on Climate initiated by Biden was the first occasion the U.S. president was meeting with Xi since taking office in January.

Speaking via video link, Xi reiterated an action plan announced in January on carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality. The targets were drawn up based on a sense of responsibility to build a community with a shared future for mankind and to secure sustainable development.

Xi did not make other promises other than those goals for 2030 and 2060. The two commitments were set with much shorter time frames than many developed countries, which might require extra hard efforts from China.

The Chinese leader said that to protect the environment was to follow the innate laws of the ecosystem and properly balance all elements of nature.

The environment concerned the well-being of everyone in all countries, and national leaders needed to fully take into account their people’s longing for a better life, as well as their responsibility to future generations.

“We need to look for ways to protect the environment, grow the economy, create jobs and remove poverty all at the same time, so as to deliver social equity and justice in the course of green transition and increase people’s sense of benefit, happiness and security,” he said.

Xi added that nations needed to work on the basis of international law, follow the principle of equity and justice, and focus on effective action.

He called on his counterparts to uphold the international system centered around the United Nations and to strengthen partnerships and cooperation. All countries should learn from one another and make common progress, he said.

“In this process, we must join hands and not point fingers at each other. We must maintain continuity, not reverse course easily. And we must honor commitments, not go back on promises.”

Xi also urged developed countries to make concrete efforts to help developing nations strengthen the capacity and resilience against climate change, and to support them in financing, technology and capacity building.

Barriers to green trade should be avoided, to help developing nations accelerate their transition to green and low-carbon development, he said.

According to a copy of the speech posted on the official Xinhua news agency, Xi said that China welcomed the U.S.’ return to the multilateral climate governance process.

He also mentioned a joint statement that addressed the climate crisis and was issued by the Chinese and the Americans after their Alaska meeting in March. China looked forward to working with the international community, including the U.S., to jointly advance global environmental governance, Xi said.

