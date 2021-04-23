A senior official of the Scout Association of Hong Kong has spoken out against its management for failing to lead by example and flouting the government’s social-distancing rules, after news reports of a well-attended banquet taking place at the headquarters.

Wong Wai-chun, assistant headquarters commissioner of education at the association’s Leadership Training Institute, was critical of the higher-ups as he announced his resignation on his personal Facebook account on Thursday night.

The association is under a government investigation because of allegations that it held a retirement feast at the headquarters on Austin Road in Jordan, Kowloon. The event was said to have featured 34 tables with at least 100 guests, which would have violated anti-coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings.

Wong said that after the issue was exposed, many people were shocked, angry and disappointed with the top management’s behavior. They did not reflect on their wrongdoing, and instead focused on blaming informers, younger members and the media.

He noted how frontline scouts were putting in extra effort to prepare online training for members and reduce unnecessary activities, and still they kept getting “reminders” that were tantamount to reprimands from the top, urging compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

“But as it turns out, it is very easy to become slack,” he wrote in the post.

Credibility was the number one issue in scout discipline, Wong said. Leaders should teach their members the right values and set an example in fulfilling the rules and promises. They should take joint responsibility to advise the management if deviations occurred in the organization.

Wong added that his words did not carry much weight although he tried to give advice.

He said he decided to resign from the post to safeguard scouting beliefs and to show management his discontent toward their failure to follow the rules.

