A team of thugs armed with riot shields have attacked and savagely beaten a group of residents who were protesting against the forced demolition of their village homes in Beijing.

More than 10 attackers, dressed in plain clothes, were led by village official Wu Longli on Wednesday evening during the attack on residents in Xiaotangshan Village, in Beijing’s Changping district, Radio Free Asia reported.

The residents had been camping in the ruins of their homes since November, after village officials sent hundreds of people, all dressed in black, to knock down their homes. Many of them were owners of the houses.

One resident, Zhang Meng, was beaten so badly that he lost consciousness temporarily and suffered fractured ribs, RFA said.

The attackers later called medics to the scene, apparently worried that some of the victims might have life-threatening injuries. They had left the scene by the time police and medics arrived, the report said.

After the clash, Zhang and about five other residents remained on the site to continue their protest against the demolition, according to RFA.

Xiaotangshan officials earlier declared that a contract signed by its government in 1998, allowing the houses to be built in the first place, was a mistake, and ordered the homes demolished.

Early last month, officials, including Wu, the village’s deputy head, held a meeting to discuss actions they could take against illegal structures erected by the protesters.

