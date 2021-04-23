The Chinese government has taken new steps to rein in the country’s flourishing market for livestream selling, placing a ban on people under age 16 from taking part in such live online sales efforts.

The new rules, published by seven government departments on Friday, will take effect on May 25. Officials say they are an attempt to promote the healthy and orderly development of the emerging livestream e-commerce business model, which has expanded rapidly in recent years — and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Livestream e-commerce involves making live videos or broadcasts to introduce products or to demonstrate their use, leading directly to online sales.

The new rules also outlaw fraudulent behavior — such as fabricating or tampering with transactions, viewers’ attention, page views and “likes” by viewers. Also specifically banned are disseminating erroneous or misleading information and selling counterfeit or inferior products.

The new regulations follow a recent surge in e-commerce sales across mainland China. In 2019, the added value of the digital economy contributed more than one-third of the country’s gross domestic product. With an estimated 710 million online shoppers, China has the worlds’ largest population of digital buyers.

