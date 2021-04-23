Hongkongers must keep on fighting by different means on key protest days, jailed former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan has said in his first letter from prison since he was sentenced over peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations.

Lee’s letter was dated April 19, the third day after he was sentenced. As he was confined to his cell alone, Lee said he had been spending his time reading and writing letters. He said he was grateful to other prisoners who lent him books, paper and pens.

Prison can strip away freedom but cannot not lock up a person’s mind, he said. He was learning ways to keep his mind free under the dull and undignified life behind bars, he added.

Last week, Lee was sentenced to 14 months in prison for unauthorized assembly relating to two peaceful protests in August 2019.

Even in prison, he said he remained concerned about the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, the Labour Party and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, in which he had leading roles.

As he would be in prison for the May 1 Labor Day, the June 4 Tiananmen massacre commemoration and the July 1 annual protests, he urged the public to “hold on to the principle on May 1, light a candle on June 4, and call for freedoms on July 1.”

He ended the letter by saying: “We have a responsibility as we live in a chaotic time. If we beat our fear, we shall all live in the truth. The truth and freedom will win eventually.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play