No one could take away his ideals and perseverance, former lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung has said as he is set to lose his District Council seat that he has held for 36 years.

Leung will lose his seat after he was sentenced to eight months in jail — suspended for a year — for a peaceful protest in August 2019, as district councilors would be disqualified if they were sentenced to more than three months in prison.

Leung formed the Neighbourhood and Worker’s Service Centre in 1978, and was elected to the Kwai Tsing District Council in 1985. He became a lawmaker from 1998 and resigned last November with other democrats en masse in protest.

No one can take away his ideals and perseverance for the past 36 years, as he had done a lot with the public through hardship, and he has no regrets, Leung said on Facebook.

His organization started with a few people in a district office, and has now developed into seven service centers with more than 100 staff at its peak, Leung said.

Even after losing his seat, his group will still fight for the rights of laborers and seek fairness and justice for Hong Kong’s future, he said.

Click here for Chinese version

