The United States expressed disappointment about the Thursday conviction of an award-winning Radio Television Hong Kong producer for “merely doing her job,” hailing her as a “champion of press freedom.”

The prosecution of veteran journalist Choy Yuk-ling, who often uses the name Bao Choy and who recently won an award for the work that landed her in the dock, was widely viewed in the West as yet another curtailment of civil liberties in the former British colony.

The European Union’s representative office in Hong Kong also issued a statement Thursday saying that the penalty was a “reminder that press freedom cannot be taken for granted and that the law should not be deployed in a way that stifles legitimate journalism.”

Choy, 37, was found guilty of using a false statement to access a motor vehicle license database as part of an investigation into alleged police misconduct during a bloody mob attack against pro-democracy protesters in Yuen Long in 2019.

She was fined HK$6,000 (US$770) for breaching the city’s Road Traffic Ordinance, which carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.

“The U.S. is deeply disappointed in the conviction of Hong Kong journalist Choy Yuk-ling for merely doing her job,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

“She is a champion of press freedom whose contributions were just recognized by the Kim Yiu-yu Press Freedom Award,” he added, referring to the award that the Hong Kong Journalists Association presented to Choy earlier this week.

Beijing’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong strongly rejected Washington’s remarks and warned what it called external elements against making irresponsible remarks about court judgments made in accordance with the law.

They “openly slandered the Hong Kong government, trampled on the rule of law under the guise of press freedom and blatantly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs,” it added, saying the Hong Kong court had tried Choy in a “lawful and compliant” manner.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play