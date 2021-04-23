A waterfront site in Kowloon has been chosen for the permanent offices and facilities of Beijing’s national security arm in the city, the government announced on Friday.

The security administration was established last July as the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. That followed Beijing’s imposition of sweeping national security laws in the semi-autonomous city, targeting dissenters and allowing authorities to impose jail terms of up to life imprisonment on those accused of subversion, sedition, collusion with foreign influences and terrorism.

This was widely seen as the last nail in the coffin for the city’s fundamental freedoms, because the Beijing-style legal provisions could also lead to arbitrary arrest and trial without jury.

According to Friday’s announcement, the new national security complex will span about 11,500 square metres – larger than many existing facilities of the central government in Beijing, such as the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong. It also measures more than half the size of Hong Kong’s police headquarters in Wan Chai.

The plot of land was originally slated for transitional public housing and road improvement projects, according to pro-democracy activist James To, a local district councillor.

The national security office began operations in a hotel in the downtown district of Causeway Bay, modifying some rooms into dormitories. It recently secured “additional workspace” at the Island Pacific Hotel in Sai Ying Pun, according to the South China Morning Post.

