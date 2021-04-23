The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong has expressed “serious concerns” over an apparent government threat to prosecute journalists for reporting what is falsely deemed to be “fake news,” after the police commissioner recently linked fake news to national security and vowed to punish the journalists involved.

The FCC announced on Friday that it has written to Commissioner Chris Tang asking for clarification of Tang’s comments in the city’s legislature last Friday. Tang said: “For those endangering Hong Kong’s security using fake news, we will launch an investigation right away, and when there is evidence, we will pursue a prosecution.”

Tang’s remarks have sparked concerns over whether the authorities will enact new legislation targeting the news media, possibly outlawing critical media outlets.

FCC president Keith Richburg wrote to Tang saying: “This is a matter of serious concern to journalists. The term “fake news” is vague, subjective and has been used by public figures around the world to attack coverage they view as unfavourable – and the journalists responsible for it – even when it’s factually correct.”

“‘Fake news’ legislation has been used to suppress press freedom and freedom of speech in numerous countries … we are seeking urgent clarity regarding your statement,” Richburg added.

“How is your pledge to investigate ‘fake news’ compatible with previous promises by the government to protect press freedom in the city?” Richburg wrote.

In his comments to the legislature last week, Tang also condemned Apple Daily for publishing a photo of children playing with toy guns in a mock train carriage during a recent visit to the police college during National Security Education Day. Tang said the photo’s caption incited hatred by linking the scene to alleged police brutality during the pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The police force has yet to respond to the FCC statement.

