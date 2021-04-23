A Chinese court has upheld the conviction and 14-year prison sentence of a website technician accused of posting personal information about President Xi Jinping’s daughter and brother-in-law, according to the defendant’s family.

The closed-door ruling on Niu Tengyu, 20, was passed down in the absence of his family and lawyers, Niu’s mother told Apple Daily. Niu’s family learnt about Friday’s judgment from “internal sources” rather than from the court, she said. His lawyer, Bao Longjun, and Bao’s wife were taken away by national security officers on Thursday.

Officials had been keeping Niu’s family in the dark about Friday’s hearing at the Maonan District People’s Court in the Guangdong city of Maoming, the mother said, adding that she only learnt about it from his lawyers over a phone call three days before.

Niu, a technician at EsuWiki website, was sentenced in December for picking quarrels and provoking trouble, violating others’ privacy and running an illegal business. He was accused of posting the details of Xi’s daughter Xi Mingze and brother-in-law Deng Jiagui online.

The information about Xi’s family was first disclosed by two overseas websites in May 2019. Maoming police, finding the overseas websites beyond their reach, then targeted Mainland-based EsuWiki for sharing links to the websites. A total of 24 people were arrested later that year.

Bao had said Niu was wrongfully convicted as his client had been tortured during the investigation and some evidence collected in the process should have been ruled out.

Court officials had also prevented the defense from assessing nearly half of the documents, and 69 compact discs and four hard drives related to the case, Bao said.

Niu’s mother hasn’t been allowed to see her son since his arrest in 2019. She said her son was innocent and made a scapegoat by the authorities.

Niu’s mother said she would do everything she could to clear her son’s name.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play