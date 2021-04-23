The office of the future will be increasingly flexible because of the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief executive of HSBC, Noel Quinn, said in a recent social media post.

Quinn said his leadership team has moved to a new floor in the bank’s London headquarters where there are no designated desks. The floating desks and the new “hybrid” way of working – a combination of working in the office and remotely – are the new norm, Quinn noted, including a photo of the new office arrangement in his post.

“Our old offices have been converted to client and internal meeting rooms … we have learnt about the changing world and different working styles to make sure the future is different to the past,” he said.

“Our people have told us they want more flexibility. We know too that the way our customers bank with us has changed … most of our roles could be done in a hybrid way – and that includes myself and the executive team of the Bank,” he wrote in the post.

“I think it would be a missed opportunity if, having gone through so much change over the last 15 months, we just drift back to our old ways of working.”

The bank has suffered some internal dissension after it announced that several top management executives would relocate from London to Hong Kong.

HSBC plans to move the global heads of investment banking, commercial banking, asset management and wealth management later this year. This announcement left Hong Kong-based executives worried that their push into the Chinese market could be slowed by added bureaucracy and blurred reporting lines, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Insiders have pointed to potential disagreements between the incoming senior executives and Peter Wong, the regional chief executive who had so far enjoyed a high degree of autonomy. Wong himself had expressed unhappiness about the cost of the exercise, they said.

An HSBC spokesperson said the relocation reflects the importance HSBC attaches to high-growth markets.

