Democracy is not Coca-Cola, with the whole world tasting the U.S. product, said China’s foreign minister, while insisting that China’s governance system will not imitate models adopted by foreign countries.

Speaking at a video conference with U.S. think tanks on Friday, Wang Yi said China advocates for all countries to follow a path of development that suits their own national conditions and the needs of their own people.

Wang said that if the world has only one model and one kind of civilization, it would lose its vitality and vigor.

His comments come at a time of heightened tension between China and the United States, though Wang said that China does not wish to compete with the U.S.

“The correct mindset for handling the China-U.S. relationship should be through strengthening dialogue, deepening cooperation, reducing differences and avoiding confrontation,” Wang said.

On the issue of Taiwan, Wang asked the U.S. to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, warning the Biden administration that playing the “Taiwan card” is very dangerous and is like playing with fire.

“We hope the U.S. strictly abides by the ‘one China’ principle and the provisions of the Three Communiqués, and will not send any wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces,” he said.

Wang added that the U.S. should respect the effort the Chinese government has made in implementing “one country, two systems,” saying that the promulgation of the national security law and the reform of Hong Kong’s electoral system are aimed at improving “one country, two systems.”

Wang, who has served as China’s foreign minister since 2013, said that China has always pursued a path of peaceful development and does not seek global hegemony. But he said that China does seek equality, criticizing the U.S. for slapping labels such as “authoritarian” and “dictatorship” on the country because it does not follow the U.S. style of democracy.

Taiwan’s presidential office spokesperson Chang Tun-han said that the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait had been elevated from merely a cross-Strait issue to a wider regional issue, and even a point of global concern. He urged the Beijing authorities to bear their role of responsibility as a regional player.

