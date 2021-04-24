A senior government interpreter in China who became famous on social media for the quality of her translations has been promoted to deputy head of the translation department at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zhang Lu first entered the public spotlight in 2011, when she interpreted at the Chinese premier’s press conference and earned praise for her fluent translation of Wen Jiabao’s recitation of classic Chinese poetry.

The 44-year-old first joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2000 at the age of 23, after graduating from China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing and later obtaining a master’s degree from a university in London.

Zhang has been the lead interpreter at the premier’s press conferences on many occasions. A colleague once told reporters that in order to become a high-level interpreter at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one must go through “rigorous screening, crazy practice and thorough preparation.”

According to a 2015 program by state broadcaster CCTV, Zhang once said at a lecture that she often works until 2 a.m., listens to BBC and CNN every day while taking notes, and also reads state media publications such as Reference News and Global Times.

Zhang said in another interview that an interpreter for a leading figure must firstly have a relatively high level of political sensitivity, while also staying faithful to the original text and achieving an accurate translation.

On the interpretation of classic poetry which made her famous, Zhang admitted that translating poems is not her strong point, saying that she could have translated more accurately had she been given even one second longer.

The examination process at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs involves two rounds of screening, with approximately 10 to 15 of the highest achievers selected to advance to the next stage, which is called “observation training.” Of those who undergo this training, less than 4% are hired as interpreters at the ministry.

