A newly opened HK$50 million (US$6.4 million) musical fountain at Hong Kong’s promenade could have been built for a fraction of the cost, a construction company said, casting doubts over the hefty price tag.

The musical attraction at Kwun Tong promenade, with interactive water jets that synchronized with music and animated lighting, officially opened to the public on Thursday. It was seven years in the making and had long been criticized as a white elephant.

Apple Daily approached one contractor on Taobao, China’s largest e-commerce site, and provided the size of the fountain and videos of it in motion, among other details.

The vendor said that construction of such an amenity, including delivery and installation, would cost only around 650,000 yuan (US$100,000), or about 2% of the Hong Kong government’s budget about three years ago. Two workers could complete it in 10 days, it said.

The quotation was far below the government’s funding request, made to the Legislative Council in 2018. At the time, the Home Affairs Bureau was expecting to spend HK$49.7 million on the project, consisting of HK$18.4 million for external works, HK$16.8 million for building services, HK$3.5 million for drainage, HK$3.2 million for site works, HK$1.9 million for construction, HK$4.5 million in contingency costs and HK$800,000 in consultancy fees.

In its legislative paper, the bureau wrote that the fountain was to span 3,740 square meters and would “showcase the vibrancy and glamorous night vista of the Victoria Harbour for the public.”

The bureau’s Home Affairs Department did not respond to inquiries on the actual costs, saying only that it had calculated the budget based on the project as a whole.

Registered structural and geotechnical engineer Ngai Hok-yan said the government could have saved money with a simpler design. The harborside fountain looked “uninspiring,” Ngai added, doubting it would become a landmark of the district as officials had hoped.

One construction contractor in Hong Kong suspected that the government’s quotation was inflated, as it was “ridiculous” for drainage works to cost HK$3.5 million. Even if authorities sourced high-end drains and pipes, it should have cost only about HK$1 million, said the contractor, who gave his surname as Chan.

He also questioned the “overblown” estimation for consultancy fees, saying the project did not seem so complex that it would require repeated consultations, various designs and measurements.

For simple plumbing, electrical design and wiring, “that would have been a pretty good gig for just HK$800,000,” Chan said.

