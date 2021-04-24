A Hong Kong district councilor who chose to resign rather than swear an oath to uphold the Basic Law says that he cannot accept the government unilaterally changing the rules.

To Ka-lun, who was elected to Yuen Long District Council for the first time in 2015, said councilors could discuss a lot of subjects in the 2015-19 term, and that according to his impression, there were no instances of the government vetoing topics or modifying meeting minutes.

Since the 2019 election, the government had been blocking political and regional issues, he told Apple Daily.

To cited a HK$1.7 billion (US$219,000) footbridge project in Yuen Long as an example, which pro-democracy councilors opposed because of its high cost. On the one hand, the government claimed to be consulting with district councilors, but on the other, it was not listening with sincerity, he said.

To’s council seat officially became vacant on Thursday after an announcement in the government gazette. The proposed legislation that would mandate oath-taking by district councilors is expected to proceed to its second reading in the Legislative Council in May. With few pro-democracy lawmakers remaining in LegCo, the proposal, known as the Public Offices (Candidacy and Taking Up Offices) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2021, is expected to pass.

“Why is it that the rules can be changed after one year and three months?” To asked, referring to the length of time since district councilors were last elected in 2019. He told Apple Daily that he gave up his seat because, in the current political environment, there was no way to use the district council platform to make one’s views known.

To also compared a new candidate vetting committee for LegCo candidates to a football match where the players, fans and the referee were all on one side. “Would you still keep playing?” he asked rhetorically.

However, To said he did not agree that Hong Kong people who were seeking democracy had been forced into defeat, as every person had different ways of responding. “The ideas and beliefs still exist. If we don’t give up, the will of the people won’t die and one day we will see the light.”

