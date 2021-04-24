Alumni of the Chinese University of Hong Kong elected their new representatives on Saturday as problems plaguing the school’s student union loomed large.

The annual meeting of the alumni association, officially named the CUHK Convocation, was convened to pick new standing committee members. Attendees expressed concern about a university decision in February to withdraw recognition of the elected student union leadership over remarks described as potentially unlawful.

Kelvin Yeung, who won election as standing committee chairperson, said that the withdrawal decision was not ideal, but he believed that the university was acting out of good intentions to protect students.

Yeung said he hoped to repair social tears after being elected, and promised to ask the university to revoke the withdrawal decision.

The concerns were such that some members called for a special meeting to be held to discuss the incident. The alumni leaders declined the request.

In the standing committee election, Yeung defeated sitting vice chair Barbara Kwok, while Cary Lo and Timothy Lee became committee members. The latter two also won seats on Hong Kong’s district councils in a 2019 citywide election, although Lee lost his seat last month after his opponent succeeded in appealing against the result.

Before the voting, about 200 university alumni attended a question and answer session with candidates for the standing committee, during which political incidents were a frequent topic. Kwok said that the alumni body would retain its neutrality on issues such as academic freedom and freedom of speech.

She added that CUHK must abide by the city’s national security law, which included provisions requiring the government to promote national security education in local universities.

Lo said after his election victory that the results showed university alumni hope their new representatives could pay more attention to matters outside of alumni affairs, such as university politics and social incidents.

In February, the student union lost recognition after CUHK management accused it of making “false allegations against the university and exploited the campus for their political propaganda.” Following the university’s decision, the student union deleted its manifesto from social media.

