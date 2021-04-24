The relative of a Chinese human rights lawyer missing since 2017 allegedly jumped to his death after he was harassed by public security officers, a human rights group said.

The man, who was brother-in-law of missing lawyer Gao Zhisheng’s wife Geng He, had cancer in his back. Public security officers were said to have confiscated his identity card, leaving him unable to buy the necessary medicine, a concern group for Gao posted on Twitter Friday.

He killed himself, according to the post, which did not specify where or when the incident took place.

The brother-in-law was the second relative of Gao to die within a year. Gao’s sister allegedly committed suicide last year, unable to overcome the emotional turmoil of worrying over her brother’s fate.

Gao, a longtime human rights advocate, has not been seen or heard since August 2017, when he disappeared from the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi.

This week would have been Gao’s 57th birthday, but his wife, who fled to the United States in 2009, believed he died long ago in Chinese custody.

“There have been no phone calls, no information. Nobody knows anything about him. It’s as if he has evaporated,” Radio Free Asia on Monday quoted Geng as saying.

She demanded Beijing return his ashes to the family, as she read out a statement outside the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.

“Gao Zhisheng suffered because he loved China too much,” Geng said. “It was his glory to be buried in our motherland. From this day onwards, I will treat the [Communist Party’s] consulate, the closest one to my home, as his cemetery.”

Gao is known as one of China’s top 10 lawyers and nicknamed “China’s conscience” and “pioneer of the human rights movement.” In 2004 and 2005, he published three open letters to then Chinese president Hu Jintao and premier Wen Jiabao, exposing the party’s alleged torture and abuse of members of the banned Falun Gong spiritual group.

He was once kidnapped in 2006 from Shandong province, charged with “inciting subversion of state power,” and then sentenced to three years in jail, suspended for five years.

Gao went incommunicado after publishing his book Stand Up China 2017, a record of the kidnappings, imprisonment and torture to which the party had purportedly subjected him. The book also contained his ideas for building a modern, democratic China.

