Hong Kong’s national security authorities have allegedly blocked the website of a Taiwan-based church that had assisted the city’s protesters.

The Presbyterian Church in Taiwan was believed to be involved in the national security case of radio host Edmund Wan, who launched a crowdfunding project last year to support Hong Kong protesters to study in Taiwan, Beijing-controlled newspaper Wen Wei Po reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The crowdfunding campaign raised more than HK$10 million (US$1.29 million) in a short period of time, and around HK$4 million was transferred to the Taiwan church’s bank account, according to the report. Wan, who is better known as Giggs, has been charged with sedition and is currently under custody after his bail application was denied.

Wen Wei Po described the church as “advocating for Taiwan independence” and said it expressly supported Hong Kong protesters during the anti-extradition bill demonstrations in 2019.

Citing the national security law, Hong Kong police earlier blocked access to HKChronicles, a website that contained personal information of individuals and businesses that supported the government.

Apple Daily has requested comments from the city’s Security Bureau.

Meanwhile, the websites for Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the recruitment web page for the island’s military were inaccessible in Hong Kong as of Sunday afternoon.

