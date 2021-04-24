Two prominent Hong Kong scholars have said they have no intention to join a platform proposed by a centrist lecturer to comment on policies.

Derek Yuen, an honorary lecturer at the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Politics and Public Administration, was planning to launch the platform which would include scholars to propose policies and give opinions to the government, reported HK01.

Yuen, who proposed “middle-of-the-way” politics, intended to invite Education University Vice President Lui Tai-lok and Professor Anthony Cheung into his platform, but both of them have said they would not join.

Lui and Cheung told news outlets that they had discussions with Yuen over, with Cheung saying they were far away from the goal of forming the platform.

In a Facebook post, Cheung said he needed time to think about Hong Kong’s future and was not intending to join the platform.

Yuen declined to comment when approached by Apple Daily.

Yuen had intended to run in the Legislative Council election last year, which has been postponed to December. He had said that whether he would run in the new election would be tied to the work of the platform.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play