Hong Kong business mogul Chao Kuang-piu decided to donate more than HK$10 billion (US$1.29 billion) to Beijing’s Tsinghua University moments before he passed away last month at the age of 100.

Tsinghua, which celebrated its 110th anniversary on Saturday, announced that the money would be used to facilitate education reform, technology innovation and the hiring of top scholars from across the world.

Chao had long been an ardent supporter of Tsinghua. In 1994, after a two-hour dinner with the university’s then-deputy president, Chao donated HK$10 million to the university to set up a technology development fund, marking the largest single donation made to the university at the time.

Chao’s daughter and son-in-law both graduated from Tsinghua.

Chao founded Novel Enterprises in 1964 and built it into one of the largest wool companies in the world. He was also known for co-founding Dragonair in 1985 as the first Chinese-owned airline in the former British colony.

The carrier was acquired by Cathay Pacific in 2006 and ended operations last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for Chinese version

