Companies and other organizations that elect trade seats in Hong Kong’s legislature should be represented by management figures, a pro-Beijing lawmaker has said.

Existing laws allowed any person to be appointed to represent organizations that had voting power in the legislative election, including those who did not belong to the organizations, Alice Mak, of the Federation of Trade Unions, said at a legislative debate on Saturday. She suggested permitting only management to be appointed, but with some flexibility in the method of appointment.

In Hong Kong, companies, trade associations and other entities have votes in certain functional constituencies, including the transport and catering sectors. The arrangement is being expanded under an election reform package discussed by a bills committee at the Legislative Council, for all but nine trade seats to be elected by organizations instead of individual voters.

Pro-business Liberal Party lawmaker Frankie Yick said the current arrangement was acceptable, as the authorized representative must explain his relationship with the organization in a specific form. The representative did not have to be a managerial member and could be an “obedient” staffer who had the same opinion as the boss, he said.

Under the proposed rules, an organization must have operated for at least three years to be able to register as a voter. Mak raised discrepancies between rules set by Beijing and the locally drafted amendments in stipulating when a group could become a voter, and asked the government which one was right.

Groups that wanted to vote must register with the Labor Department and receive written approval of their setup to become eligible, Permanent Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Roy Tang told the legislative meeting.

Gary Chan, lawmaker of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, was concerned about a proposal to suspend the election if a candidate died or was disqualified before polling day. Chan said some candidates might abuse the provision to force a suspension of the election. Mak supported scrapping this idea.

Several lawmakers at the debate spoke on the introduction of an electronic voter registry alongside the electoral changes. They demanded the government to increase security, as election authorities had lost computers that held voter information before.

Tang said security for the new registry would be tight as experts would upload the content to cloud storage. Improvements had been made following two incidents of computers with voter details going missing, he said.

The bills committee discussing the draft electoral law had worked ahead of schedule, so two meetings next week would be cancelled, committee chair Martin Liao said.

