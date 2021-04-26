Beijing-born director Chloe Zhao’s historical triumph at the Oscars has been censored in her home country despite making history as the first Asian woman to win best director at Hollywood’s top film awards.

News of Zhao scooping the coveted Oscar statuette for directing the drama “Nomadland” began hitting the mainland internet on Monday morning local time as the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was going live in Hollywood. However, there was no live cast of the awards ceremony in China and no mainland news outlets reported the occasion.

Posts on China’s microblogging site Weibo related to Zhao’s win and the Oscars race spread like wildfire, with more than a million views in the morning. The fever was short-lived. The ceremony began at 8 a.m. local time, but by 11:30 a.m. all the posts related to the Academy Awards had been removed.

The decision to snub the Oscars was likely political, earlier reports had said.

Zhao was quoted in a 2013 interview calling China a place where there were “lies everywhere.” At the same time, “Do Not Split,” a documentary on Hong Kong’s 2019 protests, was also shortlisted in the documentary short category.

The politically charged nomination list prompted mainland authorities subsequently ordered the media not to mention this year’s Oscars race in the country, according to earlier reports.

“Calling China a place of ‘lies everywhere,’ she either truly believes that or she’s selling herself to the West,” one patriotic netizen wrote.

Zhao was the first woman of color and only the second woman to win an Oscar for best director. She was also the third Asian filmmaker named best director after Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain,” “Life of Pi”) and Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”).

The Oscars blackout this year runs counter to usual practice, as mainland media outlets such as Sina Entertainment usually run a dedicated section carrying live reports on the event. Internet users have typically been free to enjoy heated debates about the results.

Some netizens criticized the ban, saying that it was just like burying one’s head in the sand. “This habit hasn’t changed over the past thousands of years,” one netizen wrote.

Hong Kong broadcaster Television Broadcasts also suspended the live cast of the awards ceremony for the first time in 50 years, citing commercial reasons, despite the fact that Derek Tsang’s drama “Better Days” was shortlisted for best international feature, the first “Hong Kong film” nominated for the competition since 1993.

Zhao has earlier won the best director awards with “Nomadland” at the Golden Globe, BAFTA in the U.K. and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. “Nomadland” also picked up best picture at the Academy Awards.

