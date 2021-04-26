Taiwan is reportedly reviewing its immigration policies to prevent China from infiltrating its democracy.

The Mainland Affairs Council is expected to tighten regulations on issuing residence permits for Hong Kong and Macao residents, Taiwanese outlet Liberty Times reported on Monday.

Currently, most Hongkongers are immigrating to Taiwan as dependents, which are required to stay for only one year to be eligible for residence, passport and the national identity card. Under the new amendments, it will be extended to two to five years.

Taiwan’s immigration policy is too relaxed and needs to be readjusted in accordance with the rapidly evolving situation in Hong Kong, an official told The Liberty Times. Authorities will also closely scrutinize the applications to ensure national security, he added.

The investment immigration scheme will also be tightened, requiring applicants to make substantial investments and stay for two years or more. Applicants will only qualify for the scheme for senior professionals if their licenses are recognized in Taiwan, alongside a plan to contribute to society with their skills.

For example, a Hong Kong doctor who wishes to move to Taiwan must practice upon arrival, instead of retiring, said the official.

The amendments came as Taiwan has seen a surge in applications from Hong Kong amid Beijing’s political crackdown.

The Ministry of the Interior introduced stricter immigration regulations last year. Applications from Hong Kong or Macao residents that were previously Chinese residents and worked for the Chinese military, Chinese Communist Party or any political and government institutions are jointly reviewed by several departments, including the National Security Bureau and the Mainland Affairs Council.

Pro-Beijing Hong Kong movie producer Charles Heung and his son had their visa applications rejected last year.

