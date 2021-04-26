The travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will start on May 26, Edward Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, announced Monday.

The long-delayed travel bubble, which would allow quarantine-free travel between the two places, will be launched with the addition of new requirements.

Outbound Hongkongers must have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccinations for at least 14 days, while those under 16 or those unsuitable for vaccinations due to medical reasons will be exempted. The same is not required of non-Hong Kong residents or travelers from Singapore.

“The purpose of asking Hong Kong residents going out to have vaccination prior to joining the scheme is in fact protecting their own health. This will be an additional safeguard for our people,” Yau said in a press briefing.

Travelers are also required to download and activate the contact tracing app of their destination, namely Singapore’s TraceTogether and Hong Kong’s LeaveHomeSafe, and keep the records for two to four weeks after their departure. They will also be obliged to test for coronavirus both before departure and upon arrival.

There will be two daily designated flights – one in each direction – for the scheme, where the crew members are also subject to close scrutiny.

The success of the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble will serve as a foundation for more relaxed travel arrangements with other countries, Yau added.

The two cities also set stricter conditions for the travel bubble. It will be suspended if the daily average of untraceable COVID-19 cases in a week reaches more than five and can only resume if there are fewer than three new cases in the past three days.

On whether mainland China would lift the strict quarantine requirements on travelers from Hong Kong, Patrick Nip, Secretary for the Civil Service, said it depends on whether the city is classified as a medium- to high-risk area and more work is needed to increase the vaccination rate in Hong Kong.

