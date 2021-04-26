At least three pro-Beijing lawmakers are connected to the sprawling network of a listed company caught in a fraud scandal, Apple Daily’s investigation found.

Police arrested four people, including the chairperson and two directors of Hang Yick Holdings (1894), last Thursday in a joint crackdown with the Securities and Futures Commission on a syndicate involved in market misconduct and fraud. The steel and metal engineering company has since been suspended from trading. Its office in Yau Tong was also raided during the operation.

Accused of conspiracy to defraud, they allegedly played a part in a scam where fraudsters lured investors on social media to buy shares at a high price before selling the stock for profit and causing investors to suffer huge losses.

Horace Cheung, lawmaker and vice chairperson of the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, quit his post as the firm’s independent non-executive director, after Hang Yick Holdings’ shares plummeted last year, citing his wish to spend more time on other businesses. He has not responded to Apple Daily’s queries despite repeated requests.

Another pro-establishment lawmaker, Chan Kin-por is the CEO of the Well Link Financial Group’s insurance company. In October 2019, a year after the company was listed, Hang Yicks Holdings mortgaged 54% of its shares, an equivalent of 414 billion shares, to Well Link Bank for a loan. Xu Chujia, chairperson of the board of directors of Well Link Financial Group, was considered the owner of the mortgaged shares.

Later that year, Zhang Chen, who was previously the CEO of Well Link Bank and a member of its board, was appointed as a non-executive director at Hang Yick Holdings. In August 2020, the price of its stock surged by up to 60% within a day as fraudsters promoted the company, followed by a huge plunge amid news that the firm would be sold.

Instead of a forced liquidation to cut losses, Well Link Bank returned the shares to Lee Pui-sun.

Chan Kin-por said his insurance company was not responsible for the transaction. “According to public information, the shares of the company have been mortgaged to Well Link Bank. The mortgage was released after the loan was paid,” he told Apple Daily on behalf of the bank.

Meanwhile, another Beijing-loyal lawmaker Ma Fung-kwok was appointed as an independent director of Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited, which is also owned by Xu.

