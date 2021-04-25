Former lawmaker Andrew Wan, one of the 47 pro-democracy figures charged under the national security law, is to undergo scans after a preliminary examination revealed an unspecified medical issue.

Wan has been held in custody for nearly two months as, along with most of the democrats charged under the national security law, he was denied bail. He was recently told by the hospital that he would need a CT scan and an MRI, according to his Facebook page managed by his staff.

“[Wan] said he was alright, and that he would tough it out,” wrote the administrator of the page, adding that the former Democratic Party lawmaker often put on a brave face and kept bad news to himself.

Wan — a frequent presence at street protests during the 2019 pro-democracy demonstrations — was found to have an unspecified ailment after being taken to the hospital after one of the clashes, the post added.

The Facebook page said it would collect the public’s words of support and pass them onto Wan. “Please let him know that we’re all concerned about him, and hope that he can hang in there and take care of his body.”

Earlier this month, Wan was charged with contempt over an alleged voting irregularity at a Legislative Council meeting last October. Authorities accused him of voting twice in a meeting of the legislature’s environmental affairs panel, with the help of his party colleague Helena Wong.

