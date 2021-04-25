The 25-year-old convenor of Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy coalition said he will persist in his role despite relentless attacks from Beijing’s media mouthpieces, adding he won’t try to escape political repression.

“I want to continue to do my utmost, and when I’ve done all I can, I’ll go to prison,” said Figo Chan, who faces multiple protest-related court cases and said he might be jailed as early as June.

Chan became convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front last October, two months before Hong Kong authorities conducted a mass arrest of pro-democracy figures under the national security law. In response to unverified reports that the front might be banned, many political parties and civil society groups withdrew from it.

Chan said he was “overwhelmingly stressed” by the political fallout, but said he understood why people would want to quit the coalition. “Civil society groups really can’t withstand the pressure of the national security law, and political parties need to think about their future development,” he told Apple Daily in an interview.

Chan rejected the idea that the front found itself in the government’s crosshairs because it took money from the National Endowment for Democracy, a group closely tied to the United States government. The coalition was funded by public donations and had never accepted foreign funds, he said.

In spite of this, the front has faced a barrage of attacks by pro-Beijing media outlets such as Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po. “Every day I hear that I should be arrested for breaching the national security law,” Chan said, adding he found the stress to be almost unbearable.

Chan said he considered quitting the coalition, but felt duty-bound to continue as he was the “least burdened” among the pro-democracy activists.

“I have the rare opportunity to be in this role during this historic time,” he said.

Hongkongers should try to overcome their fears about political repression, instead of succumbing to it, Chan said. Supporters of the pro-democracy camp would also need to get used to activists being imprisoned, and to find a way to support jailed comrades.

Asked about the annual July 1 protest march — which the front has coordinated since 2003 — Chan said he didn’t know whether the event would still be possible. He would try to apply for permission from the government, but by July he might already be in jail, he said.

“Does the Hong Kong public still want to speak up? This can only be decided by every Hongkonger on their own … I hope there won’t be silence, and on July 1 we can see people loudly demanding that the central government give Hongkongers the rights they deserve.”

