Chinese-American director Chloe Zhao made history as the first woman of color to win Best Director.

Zhao is also the second woman in history to win the Academy Award for Best Director. Her film “Nomadland” was also named Best Picture.

“This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold out to the goodness in themselves and to hold out to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that,” the 39-year-old said in her acceptance speech.

She also cited the first phrase of Three Character Classics, which says “people at birth are inherently good.”

“Do Not Split”, a documentary by American-Norwegian director Anders Hammer on the Hong Kong protests in 2019, lost the Oscar for best documentary short to “Colette”, which tells the story of a former French resistance member that set foot in a German concentration camp where her brother was murdered.

Director of “Colette”, Anthony Giacchino, gave Hong Kong a shoutout during his award acceptance speech. “The protesters in Hong Kong are not forgotten,” said Giacchino, remarking on the power of documentary storytelling.

Derek Tsang’s “Better Days” lost out to “Another Round” in the category of international film.

Zhao’s victory is played down in China, where authorities have banned the live broadcast of the Academy Award ceremony over the nomination of “Do Not Split” and controversial comments made by Zhao. “It goes back to when I was a teenager in China, being in a place where there are lies everywhere,” the Beijing-born director said in an interview in 2013, though the quote has since been removed.

“Nomadland” was pulled from cinemas and publicly censored in China. A television channel in Hong Kong followed suit and dropped the airing of the ceremony for the first time since 1969.

