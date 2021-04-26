China is commencing its yearly national consumption campaign in May as its economic recovery falls short of expectation.

The National Consumption Promotion Month, which is usually scheduled at the end of the year, will begin next month to stimulate domestic spending and give the economy a boost.

“As the epidemic has been under control, and Chinese consumer sentiment is perking up in spring and summer, the promotional campaign has its eyes on domestic demand expansion and is expected to further enhance the vitality of market players, unleash consumption potential, accelerate market recovery, and improve consumption quality,” said Gao Feng, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce.

The nationwide campaign includes a wide range of events and activities, including the third edition of the Double Goods Online Shopping Festival. There will also be offline activities, such as auto shows, shopping carnivals and exhibitions that aim at supporting the development of established brands with a long history.

China’s economy is gradually bouncing back as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. According to official figures, retail sales of consumer goods reached 10.52 trillion yuan (US$1.62 trillion) during the first quarter of 2021, up 33.9% year-on-year.

However, consumption replenishment is not balanced among different industries, business forms, products and regions, and people’s consumption demand has not been fully met, Gao added.

Zhu Xiaoliang, director of the Department of Consumption Promotion, said this year’s events will focus on providing good deals and products at affordable prices. They will also showcase application of new technology and models.

