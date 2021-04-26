Chinese e-commerce giant Meituan has become the latest focus of the country’s antitrust regulators following actions against rival Alibaba over predatory behavior toward suppliers.

Meituan received a notice from the State Administration for Market Regulation that it would probe suspected monopolistic behavior, the company posted on the WeChat social media platform on Monday.

The anti-monopoly regulator later confirmed the notice, but did not provide any more details.

Meituan would “actively” cooperate with the investigation of regulatory authorities to improve the level of business compliance management and protect the legitimate rights and interests of its customers and all parties, the company said.

It was believed that the online shopping platform was being investigated over the “picking one from two” practice: effectively persuading online merchants to choose Meituan as their exclusive distribution channel.

Under such a scheme, if a retailer is found to be selling their products on a competitor’s platform, the operator can punish them by taking their channel offline or lowering the traffic to the seller.

Business magnate Jack Ma’s Alibaba was on April 10 fined 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) for using the practice on its online retail platform since 2015.

It was not the first time that Meituan was ensnared in an antitrust probe. In February this year, the Intermediate People’s Court of Jinhua in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang ruled that Meituan treated merchants in a “targeted and discriminatory” manner, which breached the country’s anti-unfair competition law.

Meituan shares reversed their days-long upward trend, closing 0.45% lower at HK$305 in Hong Kong.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play