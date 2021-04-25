Hong Kong’s government has refused to suspend all COVID-19 testing by a mainland Chinese company that failed to detect a mutant strain of the coronavirus and mixed up 30 other samples.

Only the mobile sample services provided by Beijing-headquartered BGI Group were suspended as officials on Saturday stopped short of barring it from conducting tests at seven community centers in the city.

BGI was responsible for collecting samples from a Filipino woman at a Hong Kong hotel during her three week quarantine between March 27 and April 16. The woman passed the quarantine but was found to have carried a mutant strain during a voluntary test last Thursday.

The company’s failure to detect the case might be caused by poor handling of swabs by its workers, University of Hong Kong microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, also a government consultant on COVID, said after a visit to the hotel.

The woman’s case should have been detected on April 7 or 14 since the levels of the coronavirus in her body were already high, Yuen added.

BGI has been involved in a series of errors. Last Thursday, two positive samples were accidentally mixed with 28 other samples at a BGI laboratory in Hong Kong, causing contamination. More than 100 people were placed in quarantine as a result.

Police in February arrested a BGI laboratory assistant for damaging samples; Last month, the government sent a warning letter to the company over delays in notifying 2,800 people of their negative results.

Hong Kong-based Prenetics would join BGI in conducting tests for people being quarantined in hotels starting from Monday, the Food and Health Bureau said on Saturday. Officials would take the BGI incidents seriously and might impose a penalty, the bureau added.

A pro-democracy group said the government had been too lenient with the mainland-based company. Officials should stop all of its COVID testing to ease worries among Hongkongers, said Ramon Yuen, a Democratic Party member focusing on medical policy.

BGI was one of three companies handpicked by the Hong Kong government without an open tender process last year to carry out mass testing of the city’s 7.4 million people.

Two subsidiaries of the mainland company were among 11 Chinese firms that the United States Commerce Department added to its economic blacklist in July last year, over China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslim minorities in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

