China’s introduction of three new warships last Friday is an act to intimidate other countries amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, said an expert.

China celebrated the 72nd founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army Navy in a ceremony last week, where President Xi Jinping commissioned three large warships.

According to state media Global Times, the three large warships are likely a Type 09IV nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine, a Type 055 large destroyer, and a Type 075 amphibious assault ship. “The displacement of the three vessels combined is larger than the total displacement of many countries’ entire navies,” it noted.

The combatant ships have enhanced nuclear attack capabilities, significantly increasing the strength and the threat of the Chinese navy, said Hong Kong-based military analyst Leung Kwok-leung. As their capabilities far exceed the fleets of other countries in the South China Sea, their introduction is likely an act to intimidate other states, he stressed.

In a fresh statement this weekend, the European Union accused China of threatening regional peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The design of the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, which is the first of its kind in China, is inspired by the American Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. However, due to the limitation of its deck, it only allows the landing of helicopters and not stealth fighter jets such as F35B, which has short-takeoff-and-vertical-landing capability.

The nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missiles of the submarine named Changzheng 18 should have a range of up to 16,000 kilometers, Leung noted. The vessel serves as a warning to Washington that Beijing has the capability to retaliate with ballistic missiles if the U.S. takes any military action, he added.

