Hundreds of young Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters wish to emigrate to the United Kingdom but are not eligible for the country’s new so-called lifeboat visa program, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Last year, the U.K. announced a visa for Hongkongers entitled to the British National (Overseas) passport, which would provide a pathway to citizenship after six years. BNO status was only granted to Hong Kong residents born before the 1997 transfer of sovereignty, meaning that young adults aged 18 to 24 are not eligible in their own right.

Fred Wong, a representative of the U.K.-based Hong Kong Assistance and Resettlement Community, said there were as many as 750 people who wish to apply for the visa program but are too young to have BNO status.

The full figure was “very hard to know” because people in that group would keep a low profile out of concerns about Hong Kong’s national security law, Wong told the Telegraph.

A Hong Kong activist, who gave his name as Karson Lim, said he was arrested during the 2019 protests and suffered a head injury when arrested by police. Lim was studying at a British university and his student visa was due to expire next year.

“I’d really like to stay in the U.K.,” he told the newspaper. “I enjoy it, I enjoy the culture … I would love to, if I had the chance.”

Lim said he was afraid that he would be charged under the national security law if he returned to Hong Kong. He urged the British government to help those in his predicament.

Young Hong Kong protesters can only emigrate to the U.K. under the new visa if their parents or spouse have BNO status — though in practice, not everyone can take advantage of the option.

A protester calling herself Tammy told the Telegraph that she fled to the U.K. last year but was ineligible for the visa. Tammy’s mother has BNO status but does not support her emigration due to political differences.

“I still had a bit of hope that I can return to Hong Kong. ... I was born and raised there,” Tammy said, adding that she had filed an asylum application in the U.K. last year.

Last October, Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael introduced a bill that would allow any Hong Kong resident to request BNO status from the British government. The bill is yet to pass the House of Commons.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play