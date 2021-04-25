Officials from remote villages in China’s western Shaanxi province falsified progress reports on poverty relief works in order to meet national targets, state media reported, casting doubts on President Xi Jinping’s claims to have eradicated rural poverty.

Subsidized homes for impoverished households in mountainous Luonan county remained unfinished, with no water, forcing villagers to travel up to two hours to get supplies from a storage facility, China Central Television reported on Friday.

The central government has pledged to provide housing, food, clothes, healthcare and burials for impoverished people under its drive to eliminate poverty.

Luonan officials moved some villagers into the housing units when asked by their superiors about progress toward meeting the targets, CCTV said. The county was removed from a list of impoverished areas in February last year.

Since then, no further works had been done to complete the housing units, the state-run TV station said, condemning local officials for making false reports.

Water supplies to other villagers who remained in their homes also had not been installed. The villagers had to rely on dirty water from small ponds nearby, or collected rainwater from their rooftops, the report said.

When some villagers complained to Luonan officials, they simply passed the buck to the water resources department, which then claimed it knew nothing about the village’s situation, the report said.

When CCTV reporters visited an office of the water resources department together with villagers, officials snatched their phones and asked the reporters to leave.

In February, Xi declared that China had won a “complete victory” after 98.99 million of the country’s poorest rural residents had been lifted out of poverty. Last year, China removed the last remaining counties from its list of poor regions, which officials said meant it had achieved the goal of eliminating extreme poverty.

But some experts said China used a lower bar in the definition of poverty. It defined extreme poverty as annual per capita income of less than US$620, or about US$1.69 a day, as opposed to the World Bank’s global threshold of US$1.90 a day, according to Reuters.

