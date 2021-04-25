A self-proclaimed “high-end” Beijing university was identified on Friday as an illegal organization after authorities found that it had forged documents from several ministries and commissions.

Local authorities received a report at the end of January that alleged the Beijing university was not registered with the Ministry of Education. On Feb. 1, the Beijing Municipal Civil Affairs Bureau filed a case regarding the school and conducted on-site investigations with several other government departments.

The university had described itself as a “high-end traditional culture education institution” approved by the Ministry of Culture to “promote Chinese learning and pass down Chinese culture.”

The school also falsely claimed to be a member of institutions, such as the World Harmony Foundation and the made-up United Nations Alliance for Global Harmony. It also fabricated official documents and registration certificates from different national ministries and commissions.

Authorities took action on Friday and detained the university’s two executive vice presidents.

