A Chinese female naval officer has become a center of discussion nationwide after she was picked for a media interview allegedly due to the pronunciation of her name.

The officer serving at the Type 075 (Yushen-class) amphibious helicopter carrier Hainan is called Wu Tong, which shares the same pronunciation as “military reunification” in Mandarin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony at the Yulin naval complex near the city of Sanya on the southern Chinese island of Hainan on April 23. The ceremony showcased a new nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, a guided-missile cruiser and an amphibious helicopter carrier.

Following the release of an interview shown on a military channel of China Central Television, the limelight shifted to Wu Tong. Mainland netizens considered Wu’s television appearance a cue, as state-run media would not release any news casually.

Another Beijing mouthpiece People’s Daily also showed a screenshot of Wu on its official Weibo, drawing attention to her name.

Some comments suggested that Wu’s name was just a gimmick for the carrier’s commission, while others said the post should be regarded as official propaganda for military actions against Taiwan.

Taiwan has long been China’s most sensitive issue. Xi previously said that Beijing would reserve the right to use force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

