Hongkongers emigrating to the United Kingdom this year could sell as much as HK$150 billion (US$19.3 billion) worth of property, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The former British colony would see an exodus of 13,100 to 16,300 families to the U.K. through the special British National (Overseas) visas this year, representing 0.9-1.1% of households living in privately-owned properties, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Patrick Wong said.

If they sold all their properties to pay for their living expenses and relocation cost, they might cash out a maximum of HK$150 billion in 2021 alone, Wong added.

The rapid increase in emigration cases did not necessarily mean that the Hong Kong real estate market would suffer a blow anytime soon because buyers were currently trying to absorb the increased supply in the market, he said.

As an indicator of robust market activities, the transaction volume of second-hand housing in April was expected to reach a 23-year high of HK$50 billion, according to estimates by property agency Centaline.

More buyers from mainland China had joined the city’s residential market, making up 11% of purchases in the first quarter of this year, up from 8.7% in the previous three quarters, the report added, citing data from Midland Realty.

The U.K.’s Home Office earlier estimated that the special BN(O) visa scheme would see about 290,000 Hong Kong residents migrate to the country in the next five years. Meanwhile, British newspaper The Times reported on April 16 that more than 35,000 people had applied for BN(O) visas so far.

The establishment of the five-year special BN(O) visa, which started in late January this year, was in response to Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in the city, which essentially silenced dissenting voices that were once tolerated by the authorities.

According to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, the city saw a net population outflow last year for the first time in 17 years, with 39,800 people emigrating from the city.

