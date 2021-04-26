The former right-hand man of the Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan was on Monday officially arrested over bribery, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The decision was made by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate following an investigation by the country’s top anti-graft agency in October 2020. Dong Hong was on Monday arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes during his time under Wang as the senior disciplinary inspector between 2012 and 2017.

“The National Supervisory Commission has completed an investigation into Dong’s case and handed it over to prosecutors,” Xinhua reported on Monday.

Dong, 68, was once the secretary of Bo Yibo, a veteran in the Chinese Communist Party and father of disgraced former Chongqing leader Bo Xilai. The former anti-corruption inspector was also expelled from the Party on April 13 over “grave violations of Party discipline and laws,” according to Xinhua.

“He had lost his ideals and convictions and was dishonest and disloyal to the Party,” Xinhua said on April 13. “Dong also took advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in business operations and project contracting. He accepted large amounts of money and gifts in return.”

“Dong’s behavior has gravely violated Party discipline and constitutes significant violations of duty-related laws … Under Party regulations and laws, and as approved by the CPC Central Committee, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains and hand over his case to judicial proceedings.”

As for his boss, having attended the opening of the annual Boao Forum on the subtropical resort island of Hainan on April 20, Wang was apparently unharmed.

