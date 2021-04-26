Products featuring a meme of cartoon character Winnie the Pooh selling on Japan’s shopDisney have caused an amused uproar on the Taiwanese internet, where netizens are surprised to see the online store is daring to sell an item that may offend officialdom in mainland China.

The products in question, including a short-sleeved T-shirt, a mug and a long-sleeved hoodie, are among the latest series of merchandise produced in a collaboration between Disney and Japanese illustrator Kanahei. The series includes a range of products ranging from clothing, tote bags and mugs bearing the images of various cartoon characters penned by the illustrator.

One of them, an image of Winnie the Pooh reading a piece of paper, is a re-creation of a meme titled “Winnie: What the hell have I seen?” that was previously widely circulated on the internet.

All images of Winnie the Pooh have been censored in mainland China since 2017, after a drawing of the honey-loving cartoon bear – walking side by side with his friend Tigger – was compared to a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping taking a stroll with former U.S. President Barack Obama.

In Taiwan, where the shopDisney products are not available, the Pooh items sparked heated discussions online. Some netizens joked that the items have insulted mainland China.

One netizen “worried” that this may signify the end of Shanghai Disneyland. Another wrote: “Would one wearing this [T-shirt] be arrested at the airport in China?” Some said they wished the product was sold in Taiwan.

The censorship of Winnie the Pooh references in mainland China has not stopped since 2017. The Taiwanese online game “Devotion” was taken down in 2019 after it was accused of casting a magical spell involving Pooh and Xi.

The second episode of the 2014 mainland animated series, “Ace Yushi,” was removed in March this year, sparking speculation about whether the move was related to a fleeting appearance of a Winnie the Pooh character. New items featuring Winnie the Pooh characters released in China by the Swedish clothing retailer H&M were taken down last month.

