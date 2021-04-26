Hong Kong’s annual vigil commemorating the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square massacre is expected to be banned for the second year in a row, according to a local newspaper.

Sing Tao Daily, citing unnamed sources, reported on Monday that the police will likely deny permission to the vigil’s organizers because the “COVID-19 situation is still unstable and large crowd gatherings are inappropriate.”

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China will file a formal application for the June event with the police on Tuesday, said the organization’s secretary Richard Tsoi.

Tsoi said he would not comment on media speculation. “It would be unacceptable if we were banned from organizing it even before we made our proposal,” he told Apple Daily, adding that such a move would be “outrageous” and politically motivated.

The police have a duty to uphold the public’s freedom of assembly, and are obliged under the Public Order Ordinance to seriously consider each application, Tsoi said.

Lee Cheuk-yan, chair of the Hong Kong Alliance, previously said the group intended to go ahead with the vigil and hoped that Hongkongers will commemorate the event in their own ways. Lee has since been jailed for unauthorized assembly relating to the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

The Hong Kong Alliance is considered a prime target of the city’s national security law, which was imposed by Beijing last year. The group’s slogans include “end one-party rule,” referring to the rule of the Chinese Communist Party, and it seeks greater democracy in China and accountability for the June 4 massacre.

