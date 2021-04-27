A Hong Kong veteran journalist, who has been hosting phone-in shows for more than 17 years, bid farewell to her listeners, citing health issues.

Li Wei-ling, the host of political talk show “The Tipping Point” on the local online D100 Radio, told the audience on Monday that she had tendered her resignation.

The show will also come to a halt on Friday following her departure. And the internet radio station will announce a new program later.

Li said she has been struggling with multiple health issues such as insomnia, damaged vocal cords and leg cramps in recent years. She could no longer work for the two-and-a-half hour live phone-in program every day under such physical and mental conditions, she added.

Li confessed she felt “burnt out” from time to time over the last few years, but “something always came up and obliged [her] to keep going.” Yet as her health continued to crumble under the heavy workload, she knew she had to make up her mind and take a break.

The star talk-show host also lamented the mass arrests of pro-democracy activists, from traditional pan-democrats to young protesters, for their loss of freedom.

A string of radio hosts has also been charged and remanded in custody under Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong, including former lawmaker Raymond Chan, Tam Tak-chi of radical democratic party People Power and “Giggs” Edmund Wan. They were all hosts of D100 programs.

“All of them used to be able to speak freely on this platform. They always stayed true to their beliefs and spoke their minds, but now they have lost their freedom.”

Li stressed that she will not emigrate or retire, vowing she will walk with Hongkongers despite all odds. “I want to be a journalist for life, I hope I can work in news for the rest of my life,” she said, adding she may return to writing for newspapers in the future.

“I will follow my heart and do what I should. Let’s try our best together.” Li also thanked her listeners.

The journalist for over 30 years has not only worked for tabloids including Apple Daily and Ming Pao, she has also hosted phone-in programs on various platforms, including Commercial Radio for 10 years and D100 Radio for five years.

Li never shies away from expressing criticism towards the Hong Kong and Chinese governments. Her programs have come under repeated attacks from the pro-Beijing camp.

In 2014, Commercial Radio announced the immediate termination of Li’s employment. She later blamed the then Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying for the sudden dismissal, slamming his suppression of freedom of the press and of speech.

