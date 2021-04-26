A further 21 Hongkongers who helped pro-democracy protesters leave a university campus under a police siege in late 2019 have been arrested and charged by police.

The 13 men and eight women, aged between 17 and 41, were arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to help protesters evade arrest during a 12-day stand-off at Polytechnic University in November 2019.

Each was charged with perverting the course of justice and was due to appear at a court hearing scheduled for May 4, police said.

Among those arrested on Monday was a PolyU student who drove a vehicle carrying protesters away from the campus. Another was an 18-year-old student who was attending this week’s Diploma of Secondary Education university entrance exams, Apple Daily has learned.

The student has been freed on bail, but her arrest caused her to miss one of her Liberal Studies exams, which halved her grade in the subject, Apple Daily has learned. She was previously arrested for rioting after the 2019 protest and later refused to extend bail.

Police officers on Monday also arrived at the home of a volunteer first aider who is currently in exile overseas, according to Sha Tin District Councilor Sunny Chiu. Her family said officers meant to arrest the first aider.

Last month, Apple Daily reported that police were planning further arrests in connection with the PolyU protest.

